The Clorox Company (CLX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.87. The company's stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE :CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Clorox Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $223.23, which is $9.78 above the current price. CLX currently public float of 125.80M and currently shorts hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.37M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.94% and a quarterly performance of -5.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for The Clorox Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for CLX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $235 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $256. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLX, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

CLX Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.18. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 40.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Mowery Andrew J, who sale 12,932 shares at the price of $235.97 back on Aug 06. After this action, Mowery Andrew J now owns 11,634 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $3,051,505 using the latest closing price.

Bailey William S, the SVP – Corporate Business Dev of The Clorox Company, sale 11,468 shares at $238.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Bailey William S is holding 7,820 shares at $2,735,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.82 for the present operating margin

+45.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +13.97. The total capital return value is set at 34.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.52. Equity return is now at value 138.70, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 345.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.55. Total debt to assets is 50.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 338.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 444.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.