The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s stock price has collected 3.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Carlyle Makes Strategic Growth Investment in TriNetX; Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Global Health Research Network

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.07, which is $3.39 above the current price. CG currently public float of 183.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CG was 979.78K shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stocks went up by 3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.21% and a quarterly performance of -4.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for The Carlyle Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.90% for CG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

CG Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.57. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Bentley Pamela L, who sale 24,510 shares at the price of $25.51 back on Sep 09. After this action, Bentley Pamela L now owns 19,969 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $625,250 using the latest closing price.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C, the 10% Owner of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 230,172 shares at $128.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Carlyle Group Management L.L.C is holding 0 shares at $29,588,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.41 for the present operating margin

+81.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 13.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return is now at value -30.50, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,126.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.85. Total debt to assets is 50.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,108.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 338.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.76. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.