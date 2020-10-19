Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected -3.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 1.70M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly performance of 4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.19% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.