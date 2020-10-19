Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GHIV, NOVS, and USAU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :NOVS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Novus Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of NOVS was 212.56K shares.

NOVS’s Market Performance

NOVS stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.81% and a quarterly performance of 6.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Novus Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for NOVS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.05% for the last 200 days.

NOVS Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVS rose by +1.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Novus Capital Corporation saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.