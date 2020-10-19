New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE :NRZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRZ is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is $2.1 above the current price. NRZ currently public float of 413.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRZ was 4.61M shares.

NRZ’s Market Performance

NRZ stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.37% and a quarterly performance of 7.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for New Residential Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for NRZ stocks with a simple moving average of -13.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRZ stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NRZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRZ in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $10 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRZ reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for NRZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

NRZ Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRZ fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, New Residential Investment Corp. saw -49.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRZ starting from Tyson Alan L., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.72 back on Jul 27. After this action, Tyson Alan L. now owns 149,158 shares of New Residential Investment Corp., valued at $77,184 using the latest closing price.

Sloves Andrew, the Director of New Residential Investment Corp., purchase 3,600 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Sloves Andrew is holding 3,700 shares at $26,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+85.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Residential Investment Corp. stands at +19.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), the company’s capital structure generated 500.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.36. Total debt to assets is 79.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 438.01M with total debt to EBITDA at 22.13. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.