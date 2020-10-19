Search
Home Trending
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

by Daisy Galbraith

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock price has collected -4.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ :UNIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Uniti Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.38, which is $0.4 above the current price. UNIT currently public float of 191.39M and currently shorts hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNIT was 1.79M shares.

UNIT’s Market Performance

UNIT stocks went down by -4.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.83% and a quarterly performance of 7.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Uniti Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.20% for UNIT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to UNIT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

UNIT Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw 21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.55 for the present operating margin
  • +48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 257.44M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.13. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Previous articleWall Street Pummels TRN After Recent Earnings Report
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Denise Gardner - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Nicola Day - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade TWO Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links