Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) went up by 21.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.16. The company’s stock price has collected 24.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Elects to Proactively Withdraw Proposed Share Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZY) Right Now?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 104.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lazydays Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $2.81 above the current price. LAZY currently public float of 9.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZY was 220.12K shares.

LAZY’s Market Performance

LAZY stocks went up by 24.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.25% and a quarterly performance of 63.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 261.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Lazydays Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.80% for LAZY stocks with a simple moving average of 131.71% for the last 200 days.

LAZY Trading at 28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares surge +30.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY rose by +24.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +293.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc. saw 319.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 6,247 shares at the price of $4.63 back on May 20. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 610,014 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc., valued at $28,924 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Lazydays Holdings Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 603,767 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc. stands at +0.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.33. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY), the company’s capital structure generated 385.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.41. Total debt to assets is 68.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.56M with total debt to EBITDA at 11.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.