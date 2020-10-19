Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Jacksonville Port Authority Awards Jacobs Multiple Contracts

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE :J) Right Now?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for J is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.57, which is $6.24 above the current price. J currently public float of 129.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of J was 717.66K shares.

J’s Market Performance

J stocks went up by 0.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.24% and a quarterly performance of 19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for J stocks with a simple moving average of 13.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $144 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see J reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for J stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to J, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

J Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.96. In addition, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. saw 10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from BRONSON JOSEPH R, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $90.08 back on Aug 06. After this action, BRONSON JOSEPH R now owns 28,103 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., valued at $315,273 using the latest closing price.

LEVINSON LINDA FAYNE, the Director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $85.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that LEVINSON LINDA FAYNE is holding 56,888 shares at $85,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+18.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stands at +2.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 24.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.69. Total debt to assets is 12.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 240.67M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.