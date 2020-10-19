Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) went down by -19.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s stock price has collected -25.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Biomerica Reports Fiscal 2021 1st Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ :BMRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMRA is at -0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Biomerica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BMRA currently public float of 9.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMRA was 506.59K shares.

BMRA’s Market Performance

BMRA stocks went down by -25.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.63% and a quarterly performance of -51.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Biomerica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.85% for BMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRA stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for BMRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMRA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $7.50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2018.

BMRA Trading at -21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -22.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRA fell by -25.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Biomerica Inc. saw 93.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRA starting from Sirgo Mark A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.11 back on Apr 21. After this action, Sirgo Mark A now owns 8,700 shares of Biomerica Inc., valued at $40,532 using the latest closing price.

Sirgo Mark A, the Director of Biomerica Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $8.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Sirgo Mark A is holding 13,700 shares at $40,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.90 for the present operating margin

+26.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomerica Inc. stands at -34.95. The total capital return value is set at -24.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.67. Equity return is now at value -40.10, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.14. Total debt to assets is 10.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.00.