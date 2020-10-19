Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.86. The company’s stock price has collected -9.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/20 that Uber, Lyft Have a Lot Riding on Election Day

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE :UBER) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $41.10, which is $7.54 above the current price. UBER currently public float of 1.63B and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBER was 20.39M shares.

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER stocks went down by -9.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.01% and a quarterly performance of 0.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Uber Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.38% for UBER stocks with a simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

UBER Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $36.09 back on Sep 30. After this action, West Tony now owns 275,373 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $72,187 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the See Remarks of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $33.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that West Tony is holding 281,341 shares at $67,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.36 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -60.13. The total capital return value is set at -43.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.23. Equity return is now at value -55.60, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.