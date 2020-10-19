Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Sound You Can Feel — CORSAIR Launches HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRSR currently public float of 86.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 2.43M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.78% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

CRSR Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +6.02%. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 34.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., who sale 1,135,375 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. now owns 70,160,059 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $19,301,375 using the latest closing price.

Bagaria Anup, the Director of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 1,135,375 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Bagaria Anup is holding 70,160,059 shares at $19,301,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+17.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.31.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 233.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.00. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 47.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.