Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Just Got Our Attention

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.71. The company’s stock price has collected 4.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Forward Industries Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Hauppauge, NY

Is It Worth Investing in Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :FORD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FORD is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Forward Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

FORD currently public float of 6.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FORD was 912.72K shares.

FORD’s Market Performance

FORD stocks went up by 4.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.24% and a quarterly performance of 32.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Forward Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.44% for FORD stocks with a simple moving average of 37.24% for the last 200 days.

FORD Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORD rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4730. In addition, Forward Industries Inc. saw 71.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORD starting from Maiman Mitchell, who sale 9,450 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Oct 13. After this action, Maiman Mitchell now owns 134,759 shares of Forward Industries Inc., valued at $14,695 using the latest closing price.

Maiman Mitchell, the President of Subsidiary of Forward Industries Inc., sale 9,450 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Maiman Mitchell is holding 144,209 shares at $13,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.28 for the present operating margin

+17.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Industries Inc. stands at -9.63. The total capital return value is set at -25.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.03. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Industries Inc. (FORD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.15. Total debt to assets is 18.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.