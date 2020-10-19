Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)?

by Melissa Arnold

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock price has collected 5.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Covered Status for ZILXI(TM) (minocycline) with Express Scripts

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.07. VYNE currently public float of 138.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 2.15M shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went up by 5.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.84% and a quarterly performance of 13.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.25% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -23.09% for the last 200 days.

VYNE Trading at 21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7465. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw -57.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Equity return is now at value -400.60, with -209.80 for asset returns.

