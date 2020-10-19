Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Just Got Our Attention

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) went up by 18.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s stock price has collected 14.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Aldeyra to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALDX is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.83. ALDX currently public float of 38.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALDX was 736.17K shares.

ALDX’s Market Performance

ALDX stocks went up by 14.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.92% and a quarterly performance of 24.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.37% for ALDX stocks with a simple moving average of 62.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $29 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALDX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ALDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALDX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

ALDX Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. saw 39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 3,200,000 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jul 09. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,600,000 using the latest closing price.

DOUGLAS RICHARD, the Director of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that DOUGLAS RICHARD is holding 125,000 shares at $110,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

The total capital return value is set at -75.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.52. Equity return is now at value -100.90, with -68.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.48. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.82.