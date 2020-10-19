Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Mtn Dew(R) Game Fuel(R) And Doritos(R) Team Up With Call Of Duty (R): Black Ops Cold War Launch, Unlocking Epic In-Game Rewards

Is It Worth Investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ :ATVI) Right Now?

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATVI is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.62, which is $14.68 above the current price. ATVI currently public float of 762.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATVI was 6.39M shares.

ATVI’s Market Performance

ATVI stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.35% and a quarterly performance of -0.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Activision Blizzard Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for ATVI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATVI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ATVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATVI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ATVI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

ATVI Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.41. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 35.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Wasserman Casey, who sale 2 shares at the price of $83.09 back on Aug 31. After this action, Wasserman Casey now owns 0 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $166 using the latest closing price.

Durkin Dennis M, the Chief Financial Officer of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $83.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Durkin Dennis M is holding 392,096 shares at $4,175,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.36 for the present operating margin

+67.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at +23.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.12. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.71. Total debt to assets is 14.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 840.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.