Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

by Ethane Eddington

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that MERGER ALERT VABK, SBE, and CCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :SBE) Right Now?

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 505.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBE currently public float of 22.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBE was 1.61M shares.

SBE’s Market Performance

SBE stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.74% and a quarterly performance of 49.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.54% for SBE stocks with a simple moving average of 45.27% for the last 200 days.

SBE Trading at 25.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBE rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation saw 55.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBE starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 548,350 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Aug 24. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,060,483 shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, valued at $5,598,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBE

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Previous articleBuy or Sell DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Denise Gardner - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Nicola Day - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade TWO Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links