A Lesson to Learn: Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.57. The company's stock price has collected 0.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corporation (NYSE :LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Lennar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.94, which is $3.26 above the current price. LEN currently public float of 285.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEN was 2.58M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.37% and a quarterly performance of 22.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Lennar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for LEN stocks with a simple moving average of 34.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $94 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to LEN, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

LEN Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.30. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 51.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Collins David M, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Collins David M now owns 46,803 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $1,700,000 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE JONATHAN M, the President of Lennar Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $82.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that JAFFE JONATHAN M is holding 109,181 shares at $1,648,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.27 for the present operating margin

+20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +8.24. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 32.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 908.42M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.