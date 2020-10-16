Search
Why Vontier Corp. (VNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Ethane Eddington

Vontier Corp. (NYSE:VNT) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s stock price has collected -17.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corp. (NYSE :VNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vontier Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.60. Today, the average trading volume of VNT was 2.84M shares.

VNT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.74% for VNT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $40 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VNT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

VNT Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT fell by -17.16%. In addition, Vontier Corp. saw -18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

