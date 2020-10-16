Search
Why Fitbit Inc. (FIT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Fitbit Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results for November 4, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Fitbit Inc. (NYSE :FIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIT is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Fitbit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.35. FIT currently public float of 240.74M and currently shorts hold a 23.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIT was 5.27M shares.

FIT’s Market Performance

FIT stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.42% for Fitbit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.57% for FIT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $7 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2019.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIT reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for FIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2019.

FIT Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIT rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Fitbit Inc. saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIT starting from PARK JAMES, who sale 524,183 shares at the price of $6.53 back on May 13. After this action, PARK JAMES now owns 0 shares of Fitbit Inc., valued at $3,423,596 using the latest closing price.

PARK JAMES, the PRESIDENT, CEO, COB of Fitbit Inc., sale 628,433 shares at $6.60 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that PARK JAMES is holding 0 shares at $4,147,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -18.84 for the present operating margin
  • +30.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fitbit Inc. stands at -22.35. The total capital return value is set at -41.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.68. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fitbit Inc. (FIT), the company’s capital structure generated 19.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.00. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

