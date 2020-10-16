Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), Here is What We Found

by Nicola Day

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.07. The company’s stock price has collected 1.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/20 that Apparel’s Next Hot Destination Could Be Target or Walmart

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Tractor Supply Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.96, which is $1.53 above the current price. TSCO currently public float of 115.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.27M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went up by 1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.02% and a quarterly performance of 8.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.04% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 31.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSCO, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on August 14th of the current year.

TSCO Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.13. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw 62.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR, who sale 120,619 shares at the price of $148.10 back on Aug 31. After this action, PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR now owns 28,177 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $17,863,165 using the latest closing price.

MACKENZIE GEORGE, the Director of Tractor Supply Company, sale 10,581 shares at $147.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that MACKENZIE GEORGE is holding 11,048 shares at $1,562,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.90 for the present operating margin
  • +32.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.94. Equity return is now at value 45.10, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 172.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.35. Total debt to assets is 51.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 555.29M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4,063.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Quick Links