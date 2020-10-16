Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected 29.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VRTU, NTN, and SCBH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX :NTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTN is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NTN Buzztime Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. NTN currently public float of 2.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTN was 3.98M shares.

NTN’s Market Performance

NTN stocks went up by 29.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.59% and a quarterly performance of 24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.87% for NTN Buzztime Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.94% for NTN stocks with a simple moving average of 26.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for NTN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.28 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2015.

NTN Trading at 19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +36.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTN rose by +29.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, NTN Buzztime Inc. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTN starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who sale 170,900 shares at the price of $5.33 back on Aug 13. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 16,194 shares of NTN Buzztime Inc., valued at $910,060 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the 10% Owner of NTN Buzztime Inc., sale 156,750 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 421 shares at $906,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -6.12 for the present operating margin
  • +60.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NTN Buzztime Inc. stands at -10.34. The total capital return value is set at -11.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.14. Equity return is now at value -113.90, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), the company’s capital structure generated 119.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.43. Total debt to assets is 39.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -948,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 1.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Quick Links