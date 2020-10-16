United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) went up by 4.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s stock price has collected 10.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that UNFI Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE :UNFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.25, which is $4.18 above the current price. UNFI currently public float of 54.03M and currently shorts hold a 17.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNFI was 1.16M shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stocks went up by 10.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.07% and a quarterly performance of -1.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for United Natural Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.91% for UNFI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNFI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for UNFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

UNFI Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.28. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw 117.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bates Ann Torre, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, Bates Ann Torre now owns 4,000 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $21,720 using the latest closing price.

Bates Ann Torre, the Director of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Bates Ann Torre is holding 37,970 shares at $109,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.24 for the present operating margin

+13.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at 7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value -24.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 319.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.17. Total debt to assets is 47.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 300.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 183.53M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.60 and the total asset turnover is 3.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.