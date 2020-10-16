Search
The Chart for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE :CRK) Right Now?

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRK is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.59, which is $2.84 above the current price. CRK currently public float of 71.63M and currently shorts hold a 7.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRK was 2.29M shares.

CRK’s Market Performance

CRK stocks went up by 5.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.28% and a quarterly performance of 18.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Comstock Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.04% for CRK stocks with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CRK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

CRK Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRK rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Comstock Resources Inc. saw -31.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRK starting from Porter Stuart D, who sale 9,842,500 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Aug 19. After this action, Porter Stuart D now owns 19,036,420 shares of Comstock Resources Inc., valued at $55,118,000 using the latest closing price.

BURNS ROLAND O, the President & CFO of Comstock Resources Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.74 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that BURNS ROLAND O is holding 778,440 shares at $118,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +35.76 for the present operating margin
  • +39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Resources Inc. stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 9.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK), the company’s capital structure generated 252.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.61. Total debt to assets is 61.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 107.26M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Quick Links