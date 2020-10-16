Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) went down by -14.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 77.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ :LYL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LYL currently public float of 5.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYL was 451.53K shares.

LYL’s Market Performance

LYL stocks went up by 77.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 89.22% and a quarterly performance of 58.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.74% for Dragon Victory International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.14% for LYL stocks with a simple moving average of 42.41% for the last 200 days.

LYL Trading at 48.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.51%, as shares surge +63.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYL rose by +52.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1090. In addition, Dragon Victory International Limited saw 48.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29043.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Dragon Victory International Limited stands at -19417.72. The total capital return value is set at -25.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.92. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 267.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.