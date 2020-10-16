Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

by Melissa Arnold

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected -21.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant Production

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :WWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00. WWR currently public float of 5.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWR was 11.77M shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stocks went down by -21.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 239.23% and a quarterly performance of 169.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.62% for Westwater Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.71% for WWR stocks with a simple moving average of 182.01% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at 102.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.80%, as shares surge +250.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR fell by -21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 191.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -49.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.32. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.81. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

