Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

by Melissa Arnold

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Tiffany Reports Strong Preliminary Sales and Operating Results for August and September

Is It Worth Investing in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE :TIF) Right Now?

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIF is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Tiffany & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.55, which is $6.62 above the current price. TIF currently public float of 119.06M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIF was 1.45M shares.

TIF’s Market Performance

TIF stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.03% and a quarterly performance of -0.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.06% for Tiffany & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.14% for TIF stocks with a simple moving average of -3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIF

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIF reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for TIF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to TIF, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

TIF Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIF rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.18. In addition, Tiffany & Co. saw -8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIF starting from Koback-Pursel Gretchen, who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $133.68 back on Dec 30. After this action, Koback-Pursel Gretchen now owns 6,749 shares of Tiffany & Co., valued at $1,378,201 using the latest closing price.

Davey Andrea, the Senior Vice President of Tiffany & Co., sale 8,841 shares at $133.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Davey Andrea is holding 7,042 shares at $1,181,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.52 for the present operating margin
  • +62.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tiffany & Co. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tiffany & Co. (TIF), the company’s capital structure generated 67.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.30. Total debt to assets is 33.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 134.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Quick Links