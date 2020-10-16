Search
Home Business
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Synovus Financial Corp.?

by Ethane Eddington

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/07/20 that Here Are 10 Reasons You Should Love Bank Stocks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.78, which is $1.89 above the current price. SNV currently public float of 145.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 1.21M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went down by -1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.76% and a quarterly performance of 31.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.78% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNV, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

SNV Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.42. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -37.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from BUTLER STEPHEN T, who purchase 2,120 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Mar 10. After this action, BUTLER STEPHEN T now owns 112,302 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $50,308 using the latest closing price.

Stelling Kessel D, the Chairman & CEO of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Stelling Kessel D is holding 339,412 shares at $233,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +34.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +23.43. The total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 93.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.32. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Previous articlePrudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)?

Nicola Day - 0
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.57. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock...
Companies

Can Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)?

Nicola Day - 0
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.57. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Can Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for WW International Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.01. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.42. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.05. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Denise Gardner - 0
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for WW International Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell KLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The Macerich Company (MAC)

Nicola Day - 0
The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Can Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Nicola Day - 0
Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.44. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links