Is Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) a Keeper?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.22. The company's stock price has collected -2.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE :HTA) Right Now?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 181.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTA is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $4.09 above the current price. HTA currently public float of 217.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTA was 1.54M shares.

HTA’s Market Performance

HTA stocks went down by -2.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.30% and a quarterly performance of -2.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Healthcare Trust of America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for HTA stocks with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for HTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

HTA Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTA fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTA starting from Milligan Robert A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.75 back on May 15. After this action, Milligan Robert A now owns 170,212 shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

FIX WARREN D, the Director of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $24.99 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that FIX WARREN D is holding 69,052 shares at $24,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+27.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stands at +4.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.51. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA), the company’s capital structure generated 87.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.75. Total debt to assets is 44.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 163.77M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.34. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.