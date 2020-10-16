Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) went up by 11.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s stock price has collected 11.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :TACO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TACO is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $0.61 above the current price. TACO currently public float of 30.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TACO was 528.64K shares.

TACO’s Market Performance

TACO stocks went up by 11.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.67% and a quarterly performance of 54.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Del Taco Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.06% for TACO stocks with a simple moving average of 55.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TACO

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TACO reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for TACO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to TACO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

TACO Trading at 23.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +25.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TACO rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. saw 31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TACO starting from LEVY LAWRENCE F, who purchase 50,800 shares at the price of $8.38 back on Aug 18. After this action, LEVY LAWRENCE F now owns 275,777 shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., valued at $425,704 using the latest closing price.

LEVY LAWRENCE F, the Director of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., purchase 500 shares at $7.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that LEVY LAWRENCE F is holding 224,977 shares at $3,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TACO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.32 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stands at -23.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.13. Equity return is now at value -80.40, with -26.70 for asset returns.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO), the company’s capital structure generated 139.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.16. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.03M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 152.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.