Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.17. The company’s stock price has collected -8.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Weingarten Realty Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend and Provides COVID-19 Update

Is It Worth Investing in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE :WRI) Right Now?

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRI is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.95, which is $3.97 above the current price. WRI currently public float of 119.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRI was 1.03M shares.

WRI’s Market Performance

WRI stocks went down by -8.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.70% and a quarterly performance of -4.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Weingarten Realty Investors. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.24% for WRI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WRI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WRI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRI reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for WRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

WRI Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRI fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, Weingarten Realty Investors saw -47.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRI starting from LASHER STEPHEN A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.22 back on Jun 05. After this action, LASHER STEPHEN A now owns 5,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors, valued at $464,380 using the latest closing price.

LASHER STEPHEN A, the Director of Weingarten Realty Investors, sale 35,000 shares at $23.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that LASHER STEPHEN A is holding 82,692 shares at $812,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+39.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weingarten Realty Investors stands at +65.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.11. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 97.41M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.77. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.