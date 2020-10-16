Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

by Nicola Day

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s stock price has collected 27.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Thinking about buying stock in J.Jill, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Delta Air Lines?

Is It Worth Investing in J.Jill Inc. (NYSE :JILL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JILL is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for J.Jill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.64. JILL currently public float of 23.92M and currently shorts hold a 9.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JILL was 4.19M shares.

JILL’s Market Performance

JILL stocks went up by 27.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.65% and a quarterly performance of 9.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.59% for J.Jill Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.02% for JILL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.03% for the last 200 days.

JILL Trading at 43.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.93%, as shares surge +34.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JILL rose by +27.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6176. In addition, J.Jill Inc. saw -30.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JILL starting from Rahamim Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rahamim Michael now owns 418,660 shares of J.Jill Inc., valued at $111,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.04 for the present operating margin
  • +56.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.Jill Inc. stands at -18.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.65.

Based on J.Jill Inc. (JILL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,236.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.52. Total debt to assets is 67.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.40.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.32M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Quick Links