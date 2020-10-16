Here’s Our Rant About Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) went up by 10.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s stock price has collected 24.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Catalyst Biosciences Receives US Patent for its Anti-Complement Factor 3 Portfolio of Engineered Proteases

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.33. CBIO currently public float of 18.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBIO was 207.15K shares.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO stocks went up by 24.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.84% and a quarterly performance of -3.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.88% for CBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBIO reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to CBIO, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

CBIO Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +19.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +24.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBIO starting from Levy Howard, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Mar 16. After this action, Levy Howard now owns 2,500 shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., valued at $10,132 using the latest closing price.

USMAN NASSIM, the President & CEO of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that USMAN NASSIM is holding 11,010 shares at $15,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

The total capital return value is set at -60.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.20. Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -44.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.57. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.