Here’s How Your Trade PRTS Aggressively Right Now

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company's stock price has collected 16.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CarParts.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.40, which is $5.09 above the current price. PRTS currently public float of 34.64M and currently shorts hold a 18.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTS was 1.66M shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS stocks went up by 16.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.46% and a quarterly performance of 3.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 743.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for CarParts.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.60% for PRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 86.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

PRTS Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +486.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw 486.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Berman Joshua L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $12.66 back on Oct 15. After this action, Berman Joshua L now owns 99,492 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $253,200 using the latest closing price.

Berman Joshua L, the Director of CarParts.com Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $12.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Berman Joshua L is holding 99,492 shares at $259,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -11.24. The total capital return value is set at -16.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.59. Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 233.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.98. Total debt to assets is 32.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.76 and the total asset turnover is 3.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.