Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here’s How Your Trade FMCI Aggressively Right Now

by Melissa Arnold

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) went down by -8.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/20 that The SPAC Market Is Deflating. Here’s Why.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ :FMCI) Right Now?

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,796.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Forum Merger II Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FMCI currently public float of 1.93M and currently shorts hold a 42.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMCI was 1.56M shares.

FMCI’s Market Performance

FMCI stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of 67.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.69% for Forum Merger II Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for FMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 70.78% for the last 200 days.

FMCI Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMCI fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, Forum Merger II Corporation saw 135.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMCI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock...
Companies

Can Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock...
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for WW International Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Can Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for WW International Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.01. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.51. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) went up by 20.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.42. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.05. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Denise Gardner - 0
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for WW International Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell KLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The Macerich Company (MAC)

Nicola Day - 0
The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Can Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Nicola Day - 0
Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.44. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) went up by 5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links