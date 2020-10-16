Search
Here’s How Your Trade CYH Aggressively Right Now

by Nicola Day

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Community Health Systems To Broadcast Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Live On The Internet

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE :CYH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.11, which is -$0.65 below the current price. CYH currently public float of 111.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYH was 1.60M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stocks went up by 2.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of 29.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for Community Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.71% for CYH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYH, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

CYH Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw 64.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Aug 03. After this action, JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS now owns 73,384 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $155,070 using the latest closing price.

DINKINS MICHAEL, the Director of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that DINKINS MICHAEL is holding 48,257 shares at $10,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.84 for the present operating margin
  • +6.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at -5.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

