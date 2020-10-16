Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for a Limited Number of Boxes of Back to Nature(R) Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers Containing Peanut Butter Cookies

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE :BGS) Right Now?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for B&G Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.33, which is -$0.05 below the current price. BGS currently public float of 62.64M and currently shorts hold a 27.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGS was 968.56K shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.29% and a quarterly performance of 12.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for B&G Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for BGS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.65% for the last 200 days.

BGS Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.23. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 63.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wenner David L, who purchase 19,500 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Mar 13. After this action, Wenner David L now owns 725,282 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $231,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at 8.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.91. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.28. Total debt to assets is 59.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 103.39M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.