EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.01. The company’s stock price has collected -1.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ :EZPW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EZPW is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for EZCORP Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.79 above the current price. EZPW currently public float of 49.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZPW was 400.86K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW stocks went down by -1.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of -6.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for EZCORP Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.36% for EZPW stocks with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $14 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2019.

EZPW Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw -23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZPW starting from Kulas Jason A., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Oct 01. After this action, Kulas Jason A. now owns 129,120 shares of EZCORP Inc., valued at $5,011 using the latest closing price.

Kulas Jason A., the Chief Executive Officer of EZCORP Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Kulas Jason A. is holding 128,120 shares at $5,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+54.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCORP Inc. stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on EZCORP Inc. (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 32.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.26. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.65.