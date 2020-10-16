Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)?

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that SI-BONE Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ :SIBN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SI-BONE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.14, which is $2.5 above the current price. SIBN currently public float of 27.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIBN was 208.12K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.02% and a quarterly performance of 41.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for SI-BONE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.12% for SIBN stocks with a simple moving average of 29.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $24 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIBN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SIBN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SIBN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

SIBN Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.53. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw 10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from Pisetsky Michael A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, Pisetsky Michael A now owns 49,252 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

RECUPERO ANTHONY J, the Chief Commercial Officer of SI-BONE Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $24.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that RECUPERO ANTHONY J is holding 71,079 shares at $72,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.74 for the present operating margin

+89.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -57.06. The total capital return value is set at -28.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.83. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.37. Total debt to assets is 33.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.