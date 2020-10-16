Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)?

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.68. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Select Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Operational Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE :WTTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTTR is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Select Energy Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.02, which is $2.27 above the current price. WTTR currently public float of 16.06M and currently shorts hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTTR was 351.50K shares.

WTTR’s Market Performance

WTTR stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.86% and a quarterly performance of -19.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.60% for Select Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.35% for WTTR stocks with a simple moving average of -27.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTTR reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for WTTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

WTTR Trading at -18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -31.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Select Energy Services Inc. saw -59.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $6.56 back on Jun 09. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 37,709 shares of Select Energy Services Inc., valued at $13,120 using the latest closing price.

Ladhani Holli C., the President and CEO of Select Energy Services Inc., purchase 14,524 shares at $3.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Ladhani Holli C. is holding 542,721 shares at $49,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.57 for the present operating margin

+11.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Energy Services Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.30. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.19M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.