Search
Home Trending
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redfin Corporation (RDFN)?

by Ethane Eddington

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Trump Condos Fetch a 10% Premium Over Similar Luxury Units, Down From 34% in 2016

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is -$8.79 below the current price. RDFN currently public float of 94.06M and currently shorts hold a 8.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 1.29M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.05% and a quarterly performance of 33.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of 59.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $56 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

RDFN Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.88. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 144.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Frey Bridget, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.29 back on Oct 02. After this action, Frey Bridget now owns 105,877 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $251,450 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Christopher John, the Chief Financial Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 63,000 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Nielsen Christopher John is holding 18,461 shares at $3,032,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -11.31 for the present operating margin
  • +18.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -10.36. The total capital return value is set at -16.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.22. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.54. Total debt to assets is 36.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redfin Corporation (RDFN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redfin Corporation (RDFN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Realogy Holdings Corp.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Nicola Day - 0
Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.65. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Realogy Holdings Corp.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Denise Gardner - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links