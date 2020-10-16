Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went up by 9.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected 1.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Nio Inc, Raven Industries, Apple, or Carnival Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.60, which is $16.79 above the current price. ARWR currently public float of 99.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.39M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stocks went up by 1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.99% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.55% for ARWR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $62 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARWR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

ARWR Trading at 15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.16. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Ferrari Mauro, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $48.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Ferrari Mauro now owns 30,971 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $480,000 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $41.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 2,605,237 shares at $2,067,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +40.27. The total capital return value is set at 35.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.69. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 341.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.