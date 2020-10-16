Search
Home Trending
Trending

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price has collected 10.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in CIT Group, Apple, Chewy, Boeing, or Nio Inc?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE :CHWY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Chewy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.27, which is -$3.37 below the current price. CHWY currently public float of 75.57M and currently shorts hold a 16.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHWY was 4.11M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stocks went up by 10.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.53% and a quarterly performance of 38.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Chewy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.78% for CHWY stocks with a simple moving average of 53.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CHWY, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 11th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +26.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.69. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 123.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 10,911 shares at the price of $54.89 back on Sep 30. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 97,076 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $598,905 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Stacy, the Principal Accounting Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 10,911 shares at $54.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Bowman Stacy is holding 107,987 shares at $591,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.21 for the present operating margin
  • +22.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.48 and the total asset turnover is 6.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Related Articles

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redfin Corporation (RDFN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redfin Corporation (RDFN)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Realogy Holdings Corp.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Nicola Day - 0
Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.65. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels TTMI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Realogy Holdings Corp.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Can Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Denise Gardner - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links