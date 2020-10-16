Search
ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

by Denise Gardner

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that ChampionX Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE :CHX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for ChampionX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.05, which is $5.85 above the current price. CHX currently public float of 198.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHX was 2.00M shares.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX stocks went down by -1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.39% and a quarterly performance of -4.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for ChampionX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for CHX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $12 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

CHX Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw -74.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Alderman Heidi S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Aug 07. After this action, Alderman Heidi S now owns 1,000 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -34.00 for asset returns.

