Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s stock price has collected -2.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/12/20 that Get ready for a good earnings season for big U.S. banks

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.40, which is $4.72 above the current price. COF currently public float of 452.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 2.87M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went down by -2.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.12% and a quarterly performance of 26.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

COF Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.69. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -23.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Wassmer Michael J, who sale 13,784 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Wassmer Michael J now owns 96,897 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $1,075,152 using the latest closing price.

Golden Timothy P, the Controller of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 5,724 shares at $69.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Golden Timothy P is holding 7,668 shares at $395,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 69.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 10.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.