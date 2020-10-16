Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Shareholders Approve Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.31.

ADI currently public float of 368.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.35M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.29% and a quarterly performance of 6.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.59% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADI, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.84. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Henderson Gregory N., who sale 14,233 shares at the price of $111.77 back on Sep 25. After this action, Henderson Gregory N. now owns 5,826 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,590,822 using the latest closing price.

Cotter Martin, the SVP, WW Sales & Dig MKTG of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $114.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Cotter Martin is holding 5,908 shares at $1,141,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.02 for the present operating margin

+59.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.96. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 46.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 25.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 651.16M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.10. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.