A Lesson to Learn: fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) went up by 15.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that fuboTV Announces Closing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE :FUBO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for fuboTV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FUBO currently public float of 31.38M. Today, the average trading volume of FUBO was 338.14K shares.

FUBO’s Market Performance

FUBO stocks went up by 5.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for fuboTV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.85% for FUBO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.97% for the last 200 days.

FUBO Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.24. In addition, fuboTV Inc. saw 21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from BRONFMAN EDGAR JR, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, BRONFMAN EDGAR JR now owns 485,714 shares of fuboTV Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

LEFF DANIEL V, the Director of fuboTV Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that LEFF DANIEL V is holding 485,714 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-709.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for fuboTV Inc. stands at -804.50. The total capital return value is set at -11.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.17.

Based on fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.21. Total debt to assets is 14.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.