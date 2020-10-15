Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.81. The company’s stock price has collected 7.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. RELEASES ITS ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND ANNOUNCES INCLUSION ON FORTUNE’S 2020 ‘CHANGE THE WORLD’ LIST

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.63, which is -$10.17 below the current price. WSM currently public float of 76.92M and currently shorts hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.17M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.17% and a quarterly performance of 23.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Williams-Sonoma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.34% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of 39.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $120 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WSM, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

WSM Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.54. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 42.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Whalen Julie, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $93.55 back on Sep 15. After this action, Whalen Julie now owns 59,110 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $280,648 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $95.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 467,002 shares at $1,436,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+36.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 23.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.81. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 131.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.30.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 292.65M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.