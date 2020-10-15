Search
Why SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Ethane Eddington

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.24. The company’s stock price has collected 1.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that SurveyMonkey Teams Up with Zoom to Enhance the Virtual Employee Feedback Experience

Is It Worth Investing in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ :SVMK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SVMK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.30, which is $5.24 above the current price. SVMK currently public float of 120.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVMK was 999.04K shares.

SVMK’s Market Performance

SVMK stocks went up by 1.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of 3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for SVMK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for SVMK stocks with a simple moving average of 17.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVMK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SVMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SVMK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVMK reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SVMK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SVMK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

SVMK Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMK rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, SVMK Inc. saw 29.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVMK starting from Lurie Alexander J, who sale 57,855 shares at the price of $26.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Lurie Alexander J now owns 1,062,666 shares of SVMK Inc., valued at $1,506,452 using the latest closing price.

James Erika H, the Director of SVMK Inc., sale 41,486 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that James Erika H is holding 27,131 shares at $1,045,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -21.63 for the present operating margin
  • +73.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for SVMK Inc. stands at -24.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.13. Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on SVMK Inc. (SVMK), the company’s capital structure generated 101.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.38. Total debt to assets is 38.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

