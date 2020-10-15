Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Goldman Sachs Jumps, Bank of America Falls, and the Dow Waits

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.17, which is -$12.72 below the current price. ALB currently public float of 105.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.16M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.86% and a quarterly performance of 9.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.81% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 20.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $78 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALB, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

ALB Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.84. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 29.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from KISSAM LUTHER C IV, who sale 59,000 shares at the price of $100.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, KISSAM LUTHER C IV now owns 184,065 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $5,901,770 using the latest closing price.

KISSAM LUTHER C IV, the Director of Albemarle Corporation, sale 150,001 shares at $90.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KISSAM LUTHER C IV is holding 187,065 shares at $13,606,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +14.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 81.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 32.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 176.74M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.