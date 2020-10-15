We Analyzed the Future Direction of RingCentral Inc. (RNG), Here is What We Found

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.84. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that RingCentral Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for RingCentral Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $342.68, which is $64.51 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 77.24M and currently shorts hold a 8.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 1.02M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.21% and a quarterly performance of 10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for RingCentral Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $350 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RNG, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

RNG Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $273.28. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw 64.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Williams R Neil, who sale 2,388 shares at the price of $282.15 back on Oct 06. After this action, Williams R Neil now owns 13,078 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $673,780 using the latest closing price.

Williams R Neil, the Director of RingCentral Inc., sale 2,388 shares at $273.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Williams R Neil is holding 13,078 shares at $653,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.81. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on RingCentral Inc. (RNG), the company’s capital structure generated 57.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 29.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.09M with total debt to EBITDA at 45.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.